Cordia sees academic improvement

Cordia was the presenting school at the board meeting February 21, giving Cordia educators an opportunity to “show and tell”. Cordia’s agriculture teacher Zack Bolen and science teacher Scott Evans teach an agri-biology class together and use aquaponics as a hands-on tool. The project is funded by a $1,000 Appalachia Renaissance Initiative (ARI) mini-grant. A $1,400 lighting system was donated to the lab…

