Free service gives reading back to visually impaired

The Talking Book Library is part of the National Library Service, celebrating their 86th anniversary on March 3.

The organization currently has 33 volunteers who work in a studio to record books. Volunteers work in various parts of the recording process including monitors, narrators, and proofreaders who make sure the recorded books meet a high level of quality. The program has evolved over the years from record players and hand-pressed braille to digital recordings and eBraille that can be downloaded from the Internet. In addition to offering all types of books for children, teens, adults, and seniors, they have digital talking magazines and a newspaper service.

“At KTBL our goal is to make reading as easy as possible for our patrons,” said Mania. “We offer several different types of service to meet an individual’s needs. If you are tech savvy and would prefer to download your books from the Internet we have the Braille and Audio Reading Download service to put you in control of your own reading. If you would rather receive physical books through the mail for use with our specially designed user-friendly player we have you covered too.

“We’re very excited about what the future of this program will bring and how we can find new ways to serve our patrons!”