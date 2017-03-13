Spring cleanup begins in Knott Co.

“This is not our county cleanup period, when non-profits can earn cash per mile of roadside litter pickup,” advised Teresa Cornett. “We’ll still have that later this spring.” However, the statewide effort does give civic, religious and nonprofit organizations a chance to win one of six $100 prizes. To be eligible, groups must register through their local solid waste coordinator, and complete a cleanup project near the week of March 18-25. For more information, contact Teresa Cornett at 785-4115.

“This statewide event is a good opportunity for us to get a jump on our cleanup,” Greg Mullins remarked. “We have already started a push to clean up illegal dumps and cite those responsible. We’ve had problems this winter with dumps developing in some areas, and we’re working hard to take care of that. County Police Officer Nelson Reynolds has been part of the effort to control and clean up illegal dumps. We have issued several citations in the last month.