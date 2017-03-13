Study finds Knott’s tax burden among lowest in Kentucky

Residents concerned about the recently implemented insurance tax in Knott County can take comfort in the results of a study just shared with the Times. SmartAsset has released its third annual study on the places with the lowest tax burdens. The study calculates the amount of money a person would pay in income, sales, property and fuel taxes in each county in Kentucky.
According to the study, only one county in the state has a lower tax burden than Knott County.
Below is a list of couties with the lowest tax burdens from Kentucky:
#1 — Elliott County — Income tax, $11,105; Sales tax, $880; Property tax, $368; Fuel tax, $238; Tax burden index, 69.05.
#2 — Knott County — Income tax, $11,105; Sales tax, $880; Property tax, $370; Fuel tax, $265; Tax burden in- dex, 68.81.
#3 — Lewis County — Income tax, $11,105; Sales tax, $880; Property tax, $405; Fuel tax, $264; Tax burden index, 68.52.
#4 — Letcher County — Income tax, $11,105; Sales tax, $880; Property tax, $395; Fuel tax, $274; Tax burden index, 68.52.
#5 — Bell County — Income tax, $11,105; Sales tax, $880; Property tax, $433; Fuel tax, $257; Tax burden in- dex, 68.34.
#6 — Harlan County — Income tax, $11,105; Sales tax, $880; Property tax, $449; Fuel tax, $252; Tax burden index, 68.24.
#7 — Owsley County — Income tax, $11,105; Sales tax, $880; Property tax, $543; Fuel tax, $215; Tax burden index, 67.77.
#8 — Carter County — Income tax, $11,105; Sales tax, $880; Property tax, $438; Fuel tax, $325; Tax burden index, 67.72.
#9 — Perry County — Income tax, $11,105; Sales tax, $880; Property tax, $481; Fuel tax, $300; Tax burden in- dex, 67.57.
#10 — Floyd County — Income tax, $11,105; Sales tax, $880; Property tax, $512; Fuel tax, $288; Tax burden index, 67.41.
For more information on SmartAsset’s index and methodology, check https://smartasset.com/taxes/kentucky-tax-calculator?year+2017#map.