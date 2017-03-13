Garner man injured in crash

By Jordan Thomas Hall

A Garner man was injured in a crash that occurred around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday evening on Hwy. 550 between Possum Trot and Upper Mill Creek. According to Kentucky State Police Trooper Robert Dials, a maroon Chevy Malibu driven by Brian Bentley, 46, was traveling eastbound when it ran off the wet roadway. The vehicle sideswiped a guardrail coming into a curve and crossed the driveway of Hansel Dixon, sending his garbage bin across the creek. The Malibu then struck the beginning of a section of guardrail and landed on its top at the creek bank.

Ball Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to secure the car with a cable from the winch of their rescue truck. Volunteer firemen, Trans Star Ambulance Service, and Good Samaritans helped ferry Bentley across the creek and up the bank to an awaiting ambulance. He was taken to Hazard ARH with a head injury.